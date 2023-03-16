School bus driver extricated following crash in DeKalb, no students on board: Authorities

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders had to extricate a school bus driver following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The crash happened near Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road. DeKalb Police told 11Alive that no students were on the bus at the time.

The wreck, according to DeKalb Fire, involved two other vehicles. The impact sent the bus into a tree.

The steering wheel had the driver pinned inside the vehicle. The fire department used extrication tools to free the driver, who was taken to the hospital to be examined.

No updates have been provided on the driver's condition.