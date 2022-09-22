School bus crashes into ditch off Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

Here's what we know.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County Schools bus crashed into what appears to be a ditch and a light pole off Ga. 400 at Northridge Road in Sandy Springs.

A spokesperson from the Sandy Springs Police Department said they are gathering details but that there were students on board, but there were no injuries. They said a backup bus arrived to take the kids to school.

An ambulance and emergency personnel were on scene around 8:15 a.m. By 9:15 a.m., the bus was transported away.

