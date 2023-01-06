School bus crash leaves multiple people injured in Gwinnett County, police say

Officers said no children were on board.

ATLANTA — A school bus crash shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning and left three people injured, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Gwinnett County Police tweeted about the incident just after 7:20 a.m.

Officers said no children were on board; however, they are calling this a "serious injury accident," with two being in critical condition.

Gwinnett County Public Schools confirmed it is one of their buses. They said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use North Bogan and Bart Johnson as alternates.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

