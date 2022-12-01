Crash involving school bus reported in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Schools said the bus monitor was transported to the hospital by her husband to get "checked out."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill.

The department said there were no injuries reported. However, Gwinnett County Schools said the bus monitor was transported to the hospital by her husband to get "checked out."

Police said the students on the bus were all non-verbal special needs.

Officers add that a vehicle failed to yield and pulled out in front of the bus. The driver of that vehicle was also uninjured.