DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus.

The bus was carrying 21 Kindergarten through 2nd grade students. None of the students were hurt on the bus, including their driver, according to DeKalb Police.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.