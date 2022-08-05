School bus driver dies, two students taken to hospital in Upson County crash

The Thomaston-Upson school district said the injuries to the students were minor.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver died Friday morning and two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Upson County, school district officials said.

The injuries to the students were said to be minor.

In a Facebook post, Thomaston-Upson Schools said the school bus was involved in a crash with a utility truck on Logtown Road.

"We are saddened to report that the bus driver is deceased," the district wrote.

There were three students in all on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the district. Two of them were taken to Upson Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

"Initial reports are that student injuries are minor," the district said.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said the call came in around 6:50 a.m., and that the driver was a 69-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He also confirmed that the children complained of injuries, but that they did not appear to be serious.

The sheriff said the bus had been traveling northbound on Logtown Road and the utility truck southbound, and that the bus appeared to have crossed over into the oncoming lane when the crash occurred.

"Our hearts go out to our bus driver's family and to his friends and co-workers at the Thomaston-Upson Transportation Department. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family of our bus driver as well as our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the school district post said.