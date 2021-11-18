Driver hits school bus, leaves scene: APS

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools.
Police responded to the incident before 5 p.m. on Peachtree Road Northwest.
According to a school district spokesperson, there were no injuries and the bus had minimal damage after a driver in a Toyota Tundra sideswiped it.
Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run, and they are checking cameras in hopes of finding the driver, the APS spokesperson said.