Driver hits school bus, leaves scene: APS

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools.

Police responded to the incident before 5 p.m. on Peachtree Road Northwest.

According to a school district spokesperson, there were no injuries and the bus had minimal damage after a driver in a Toyota Tundra sideswiped it.  

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run, and they are checking cameras in hopes of finding the driver, the APS spokesperson said. 

