Police at the scene of school bus wreck in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A school bus wreck has shut down Bolton Road at Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.
11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured video of a small school bus off the road and police cars nearby.
According to Atlanta Public Schools, one student and a driver were on board; however, both are expected to be ok.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
