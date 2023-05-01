Police at the scene of school bus wreck in northwest Atlanta

No injuries were reported, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

ATLANTA — A school bus wreck has shut down Bolton Road at Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured video of a small school bus off the road and police cars nearby.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, one student and a driver were on board; however, both are expected to be ok.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.