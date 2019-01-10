CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a wreck on Tuesday morning in Cherokee County.

There were no injuries in the incident. One child was on the bus, according to Cherokee County officials.

The bus was hit by another vehicle, according to officials.

The incident was at Hightower Road and Ball Ground Road. Hightower Road is now closed.

The bus serves Free Home Elementary School.

Pictures provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office showed the bus sitting tilted on the side of the road.

The other car involved appeared to have heavy damage to its front driver side.

