School bus involved in accident in Marietta, 4 kids with 'bumps and bruises' police say

There were no other "visible injuries" besides the four children who asked to be taken to medical facilities, police said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday morning with a pickup truck, resulting in at least four kids who complained of "bumps and bruises," police said.

There were no other "visible injuries" besides the four children who asked to be taken to medical facilities, they said. Twenty kids were on board.

The Marietta Police Department said it happened around 8 a.m. near South Marietta Parkway and Lake Drive.

The officers responding on scene reported it as a "normal accident" and "nothing out of the ordinary" or extensive, the department said.

Police said the bus was a Marietta City Schools bus.