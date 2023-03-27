Georgia schools close after severe weather | Here's where

11Alive has created a list of schools closures and delays in Georgia. Check out the list to see if your county made the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GEORGIA, USA — After severe weather the past couple days, schools across Georgia are either closing or delaying start times.

11Alive has created a list of schools closures happening in west and central Georgia. Check out the list to see if your county made the list.

West Georgia

Pike County

School has been canceled Monday. If possible, 240-day staff and central office staff will come in at 10 a.m., according to their Facebook Post.

Troup county

The Troup County School System announced schools will be closed Monday. There will be a two-hour delay for staff as weather continues, according to their Facebook post.

Harris County

Schools in Harris County are closed due to weather.

Muscogee County

Schools will not close Monday. However, there will be a two-hour delay, according to a Facebook post from the Muscogee County School District.

“Whatever time the respective school starts will be delayed by two hours,” the post said.

Officials said breakfast will not be served and after-school activities will continue. Buses are delayed since power lines and trees are blocking roadways in some areas.

Meriwether County

Schools are closed Monday following powerful storms and flooding in the area.

Central Georgia

Lamar County

Lamar County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding. School will reopen Tuesday, according to their Facebook page.

Upson County

Thomaston-Upson County schools will be closed Monday. Schools are expected to reopen Tuesday, March 28, according to their Facebook page.

Bibb and Baldwin Counties

Bibb County and Baldwin County schools will remain open, according to reports from 13WMAZ.

Monroe County

Staff in Monroe County will arrive at school at 9 a.m. and school will start at 9:30 a.m., 13WMAZ reports.