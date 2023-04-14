Weapon found in adult bathroom at Kingsley Elementary in DeKalb prompts lockdown, officials say

The principal said in a letter to parents no students were involved in the situation and no one was harmed or injured.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a weapon belonging to a Kingsley Elementary employee was found in an adult bathroom Thursday, school officials said.

Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson, the principal, told the Kingsley community in a letter the school went on lockdown immediately after the weapon was found and police responded promptly.

"The owner of the weapon was an employee, and the situation was resolved within 30 minutes by public safety," Harris Thompson's letter said. "No student were involved in the situation."

The school district issued a statement saying it is aware of the situation, adding that the school employee is on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

"Appropriate school and district personnel are cooperating fully with the DCSD police investigation," a district spokesperson said.

In her letter, Harris-Thompson thanked students and staff for their response during the lockdown.