School zone safety cameras will go into effect after 11-year-old's death in 2018

11-year-old Ren'gia Majors died four years ago due to a crash involving a speeding car outside Sandtown Middle School in the City of South Fulton.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Kids in the City of South Fulton will go back to school on Monday, and city leaders want to remind drivers school zone safety cameras will be in effect beginning one hour before and one hour after classes end.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour in those school zones, and you'll get a ticket in the mail if you go 10 or more miles over it. It'll cost drivers $100 for the first offense and $150 for each offense after that.

One by one, cars zoom down Campbellton Road in South Fulton, as many drivers remain unaware of what happened to a little girl there.

"This is a picture of myself, my daughter, my son, and my mother," Lahtrey Majors said as he pointed to a picture.

Old family memories are etched in Lahtrey Majors' mind.

"Sitting next to the picture is her urn," Majors said.

The memories are forever changed because of what happened on February 2nd, 2018.

“Lord, please no. I was taken to Grady Hospital," Majors said.

Little Ren'gia was only 11 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. She loved to dance and spend time with her father and brother.

“I knew something was wrong because they kept on telling me to wait," Majors said.

Majors would no longer be able to kiss or text his little girl ever again.

“It was a speeder that was speeding in the school zone and hit my daughter's car that she was driving in and the car somehow or she was ejected out of the side window of the vehicle," Majors said.

He can't bring himself to drive past Sandtown Middle School anymore because of what happened there four years ago.

“I was I was horrified because being a single father and raising my children, they were kind of like my life," Majors said.

“We did not have speed enforcement cameras. We did not have traffic signals. We didn't have traffic calming devices," Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said.

City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis sponsored the ordinance putting cameras in all city school zones.

“This is all about making sure that our kids can walk to school and not worry about people speeding through the school zones and something tragically happening to them," Willis said.

“Just because your child may not go to the school and may not be around, somebody else's child goes there," Majors said.

Majors asks drivers to slow down in school zones as he thinks of the little girl who would now be 15 years old.

“I lost my child. I lost my friend. I lost my companion," Majors said. “This thing that I'll never get to do, you know, see my child walk down the aisle, you know, in a wedding dress.”

Ren'gia's memory is helping other South Fulton kids stay safe. The school zone cameras are named in her honor with a plaque below them.

The Ren'gia Majors School Zone Safety Program has been in place since 2020. Councilwoman Willis said since then speeding in school zones has been down by 92%.