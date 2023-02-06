'We still don't have justice' | Family of British scientist, who was shot to death while visiting, asks public for help

Matthew Willson, 31, was shot and killed while lying in bed at a Brookhaven apartment complex in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a British scientist who was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend in Brookhaven is asking the public for help.

Matthew Willson, 31, was shot to death while lying in bed at an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Buford Highway in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2022. Brookhaven Police previously said they found him with a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said Willson's death appeared to be the result of someone recklessly discharging a gun.

Nearly a year and a half later, Willson's family is still looking for answers and has increased the reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in his death.

"We still don't have justice and we still don't have someone being held responsible for that. And that's what I think will help us a lot... as a family, to have that kind of closure," Willson's sister Kate Easingwood said.

Willson's girlfriend Katherine Shepard said she wants people to remember two things about him.

"He was so kind. You know, he was a really kind person. He made friends wherever he went. The second thing I really want people to remember is that he loved his job," Shepard said.