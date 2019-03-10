ATLANTA — A scooter rider was seriously hurt after getting hit by a car in Midtown Thursday.

It happened at the busy intersection of Piedmont Avenue at Ponce de Leon Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Officers who went to the scene found the scooter rider on the ground. They said he was breathing, but was not conscious at the time. Medics took the scooter rider to Grady Hospital for treatment, but police said the rider has "significant injuries" because of the accident.

Right now, police said it appears the scooter rider was at-fault for the accident. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Video from 11Alive's SkyTracker chopper showed the scooter still in the middle of the intersection, with clothing - including shoes - still strewn about. A significant portion of the car's windshield, meanwhile, was smashed in.

