MARIETTA, Ga. -- Local scouts took time to honor veterans at Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday.

Scouts from the across the metro Atlanta area placed American flags at each grave at the cemetery.

It’s a yearly Memorial Day tradition begun by the Boys Scouts that’s grown to include both Boy Scouting and Girl Scouting organizations.

More than 18,000 flags were placed on the graves.

