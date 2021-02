Texas Game Wardens who are assigned to Cameron County took to the waters to get the sea turtles to safety.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures don't only affect humans. Sea turtles are at risk as well as water temperatures dip.

That's why the Texas Game Wardens who are assigned to Cameron County took to the waters to get them to safety.

They rescued 141 sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.

More photos of the rescue operation are below: