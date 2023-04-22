Search continues for missing boater in Floyd County

All three people were related and out on the water for a leisurely day. It was a sunny day with calm waters and seemingly perfect for boating.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is still missing after a boat carrying three people flipped in the water on Friday, according to the Rome Fire Department.

The tragic incident occurred around noon on Friday when a small boat carrying three people capsized in the waters near Old River Road, just off Highway 20 in Floyd County.

Two individuals in the boat managed to swim back to the shore, but one person, a 38-year-old male, did not make it back, according to Clete Bonney, Operations Chief at the Rome Fire Department. He has been missing since the accident.

Since the accident, rescue teams have worked tirelessly to locate the missing man. The search has been ongoing since April 21, around noon and on Friday, the Georgia State Patrol even deployed a helicopter for aerial searching.