Search continues today for rafter who went under on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The search resumed Monday morning for a man who went under at Lake Lanier on Saturday night trying to retrieve an oar for his inflatable raft.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the search began again at 8 a.m. in the Shoal Creek Campground area.

DNR game wardens and crews from emergency response agencies in Hall, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties were out on the search all of Sunday, as well as Saturday night after the man - who has not been identified - went under.