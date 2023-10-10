Search underway for suspect after man shot in Paulding County, sheriff says

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot at the Clear Creek Subdivision off of U.S. 278 West, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a man who deputies believe is connected to a shooting investigation in Paulding County on Tuesday.

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot at the Clear Creek Subdivision off of U.S. 278 West, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the man shot and he was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

"We have no update on his condition at this time," the sheriff's office added.

While investigating, deputies said they encountered multiple people who are believed to be connected to the shooting. During that encounter, the sheriff's office said one of the men ran away.

Deputies have been attempting to find the suspect, but have been unsuccessful so far. Investigators believe the man may have been picked up by a vehicle.

However, authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect who they are looking for or a description of the vehicle he may have been picked up in.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

