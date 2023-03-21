Search underway for murder suspect after chase with deputies: Fulton County Sheriff

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A search is underway for a murder suspect who ran away after a chase with deputies Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in a neighborhood near the area of Cascade Road. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene and saw a perimeter around Boulevard Lorraine SW and Delowe Drive, which is not far from Adams Park.



The sheriff's office said the suspect collided with a bystander's vehicle and they were taken to Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness said that the white truck, pictured below, belongs to someone who got caught up in the pursuit. They said a couple jumped from an SUV after hitting a truck in the area of Cascade Road and Sandtown Road.

The Fulton County Sheriff said the suspect was in a stolen vehicle out of Florida. The suspect ran away and law enforcement is still searching for them.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.