Search ongoing for man who went under at Lake Lanier

The man was said to have been trying to retrieve an oar for his inflatable raft when he went under.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A search is ongoing Sunday morning at Lake Lanier after a man went under at Shoal Creek on Saturday night.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the man had left his inflatable raft to retrieve an oar when he went under and did not resurface.

Game wardens, as well as first responders from fire departments in Hall, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, arrived on scene at around 9:20 p.m., DNR said.

"A search with side scan sonar began immediately," a statement said.

They continued searching until 11:20 p.m. The search resumed this morning.

No further details on the identity of the man or what areas so far have been searched were immediately available.

