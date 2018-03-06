OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- The search for two missing teenagers at a dam in Oconee County creek continues.

Recovery efforts have been ongoing since the boys went underwater near The Falls of Oconee near Barber Creek Friday afternoon.

It's been an emotionally grueling 24 hours for family members of Bryant Wade and Cameron Smith.

Left to Right: Bryant Wade and Cameron Smith

Family members said Cameron went underwater just before 4 p.m. Friday after jumping in to help Bryant who had fallen below the dam.

Authorities said the 18-year-olds haven't been seen since.

"We're in a lot of pain," Cameron's grandmother Janet Bagwell said.

"We're drained, as expected. No sleep," Bryant's grandfather, Roger Smart added.

Oconee County Sheriff 's Office said the Clarke County and Madison County Fire swift water teams probed the hydraulic at the dam Saturday.

Other agencies have also assisted with the search. Several crews searched for the teenagers in waist-deep water. Some walked with sticks for about a mile down the creek while others searched by boat - and others by land or air.

According to Sheriff Scott Berry, crews found some personal items that might belong to one of the teens.

Berry said fresh teams would help with the search Sunday morning along with some of the same search crews.

