Search resumes for two people missing in Alcovy River in Newton County

Divers were forced to call off a search on Tuesday night as darkness fell.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The grim search of the waters of the Alcovy River at Factory Shoals Park in Newton County resumed on Wednesday morning.

Officials said two people reportedly did not come back to the surface after going underwater on Tuesday.

According to Newton County Sheriff's Department Spokesperson Caitlyn Jett, a dive team went out Tuesday night, looking for the two people -- ages 14 and 38.

Jett said the search was forced to be called off late Tuesday as darkness fell in the area.