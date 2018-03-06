The search for two missing teenagers who fell from a dam in Oconee County, Thursday, has been called off for the night.

Recovery efforts have been ongoing since the boys went underwater near The Falls of Oconee near Barber Creek.

"We're in a lot of pain," grandmother Janet Bagwell said.

It's been an emotionally grueling 24 hours for family members of Camron Smith and Bryant Wade.

"We're drained, as expected. No sleep," Bryant's grandfather, Roger Smart added.

And it continues into the night as the search for the 18-year-olds - believed to be in the water below the old Puritan rope mill - is suspended until Sunday morning.

"There's nothing more we can do until this water drops. The water is exceptionally high. It is going down," One official said. "It's dropping as we speak but it really needs to drop another 5 or 6 feet before we can actually begin recovery operations."

Earlier in the day, several crews searched for the teenagers in waist-deep water. Some walked with sticks for about a mile down the creek while others searched by boat - and others by land or air.

According to Sheriff Scott Berry, crews found some personal items that might belong to Smith.

Family members said Smith went underwater just before 4 p.m. Friday after jumping in to help Wade who had fallen below the dam. Neither has resurfaced despite exhaustive search efforts.

"The hardest part is the not knowing - not knowing where he's at," Smart said. "We need closure to this."

Sheriff Berry said that if the rain holds off and the water recedes by at least another 5 feet, crews can go back in early Sunday and hope for the best.

"We hope we find these young men, get them returned to their families first thing in the morning," he said.

Right now, crews plan to head back out at 7 a.m. The sheriff said they will be bringing in more resources.

