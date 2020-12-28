The sheriff's office says they were called to assist after an officer was shot while investigating a breach of the prison's perimeter

DAVISBORO, Ga. — One man is dead and a second is in custody after a K9 officer was shot on the grounds of Washington State Prison overnight.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Georgia Department of Corrections after a K9 officer was shot while investigating a breach in the prison’s perimeter.

In a news release, the GBI says two men were at the prison for a contraband drop when the shooting happened.

They say one man involved in the drop was found dead in a nearby pond. He has not been identified yet.

The second man wanted in the shooting, 26-year-old Marquavious Rashad Parks, was arrested around 8 a.m.

