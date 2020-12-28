x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local

One man in custody, another dead after Georgia corrections officer shot at Washington State Prison

The sheriff's office says they were called to assist after an officer was shot while investigating a breach of the prison's perimeter
Credit: Washington County

DAVISBORO, Ga. — One man is dead and a second is in custody after a K9 officer was shot on the grounds of Washington State Prison overnight.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Georgia Department of Corrections after a K9 officer was shot while investigating a breach in the prison’s perimeter.

In a news release, the GBI says two men were at the prison for a contraband drop when the shooting happened.

They say one man involved in the drop was found dead in a nearby pond. He has not been identified yet.

The second man wanted in the shooting, 26-year-old Marquavious Rashad Parks, was arrested around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'Please help us': Search for missing Warner Robins man continues with little information

The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get