Search underway for man missing in Lake Buckhorn

Officials said the man may have jumped off of a boat to retrieve something that fell overboard.
Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County authorities are searching for a 38-year-old man that they believe jumped from a boat into Lake Buckhorn.

The man was thought to have jumped off of a boat in an effort to retrieve something, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, but he did not surface.

Deputies said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m.

Lake Buckhorn is in the northern part of Carroll County near the city limits of Temple.

Crews from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County Fire Department, Douglas County EMA and Douglas County Dive Team are in the water searching for the man. In addition, they said an active drone search is taking place in the area around the lake.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities were alerted by other boaters in the area who were alerted by others who were on the man's boat. 


