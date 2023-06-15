Search underway after possible drowning at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Troup County, officials say

Here is what we know.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A search is underway for a possible drowning victim Thursday night at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Troup County, officials confirmed with 11Alive.

Hogansville Police said they are working the incident along with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, Troup County Fire and Georgia Department of Natural Resources at the lake in Hogansville.

Lake Jimmy Jackson reopened on May 23 after it was forced to close in late March after extensive flooding damaged the dock and beach area which forced repairs to be made and the lake to be closed, according to the City of Hogansville Facebook page.

