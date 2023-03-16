Second arrest made in Athens murder

Glendarius Tate and one other were charged with the murder of Ja’Vanni McDavid.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have made a second arrest in an Athens murder that happened almost two weeks ago.

Glendarius Tate, 20, was charged with the murder of Ja’Vanni McDavid. The 24-year-old was found shot on March 5 at the 100 block of Northview Drive.

He was rushed to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. After several days, he died from his injuries, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

Anthony Brown was also charged in the case. He was initially charged with aggravated assault but was later charged with murder after McDavid died.