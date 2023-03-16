Second arrest made in Athens murder

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have made a second arrest in an Athens murder that happened almost two weeks ago.
Glendarius Tate, 20, was charged with the murder of Ja’Vanni McDavid. The 24-year-old was found shot on March 5 at the 100 block of Northview Drive.
He was rushed to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. After several days, he died from his injuries, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.
Anthony Brown was also charged in the case. He was initially charged with aggravated assault but was later charged with murder after McDavid died.
Police are still investigating the case. If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Johnson with the ACCPD at 762-400-7060 or email him at paul.johnson@accgov.com.