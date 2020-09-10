Second DeKalb apartment fire in a matter of hours displaces 22 people

It happened at the Decatur Gardens Apartments off Glenwood Rd.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second apartment fire in a matter of hours in DeKalb County displaced 22 people early Friday morning.

A larger, earlier fire on Thursday evening ripped through 12 units and displaced 70 people.

The Friday morning fire burned one unit at the Decatur Gardens Apartments, off Glenwood Rd. west of I-285.

There were fortunately no injuries. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

There were also no injuries in the Thursday fire, though officials said that because it started in a breezeway, there were some people who were initially stuck inside their apartments.