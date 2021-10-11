Second Helpings Atlanta to give away 1,000 turkeys

Several organizations are collaborating with the food rescue group to help provide Thanksgiving dinner.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta food rescue organization is teaming up with several groups to help needy families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Second Helpings Atlanta will distribute 1,000 turkeys and sides on Nov. 23, according to a news release. The distribution is made possible through a partnership with HelloFresh's Meals with Meaning program which helps fight food insecurity.

Families who opt for the program can receive weekly meals of fresh and nutritious food. Second Helping Atlanta packs and hand out the meals every Wednesday at various locations throughout the city. Pick-up locations can typically be found here.

However, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving will be a special distribution day to help families plan for a holiday dinner.

“We are so thankful for our incredible partners in this meaningful, far-reaching initiative to feed food insecure families during Thanksgiving and beyond,” said Second Helpings Atlanta executive director Andrea Jaron in a news release. “Without their support and the commitment from our volunteers and hard-working staff, Meals With Meaning wouldn’t be possible.”