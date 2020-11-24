Family to release balloons for Secoriea Turner on her birthda

The young girl was killed in July when men fired into the car her mother was driving.

ATLANTA — The family of Secoriea Turner will release balloons this afternoon to mark what would have been her 9th birthday.

The family said they would gather with friends, teachers, classmates and community to "honor and celebrate her life" with the balloon release at the Lincoln Cemetery in the Center Hill neighborhood.

Turner was killed on the night of July 4th when men blocking University Ave. fired into the car she was riding in with her mother and father. They had been trying to turn into a package store on the street, a short distance from the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks had been shot and killed.

The street around the burned-out Wendy's had been the site of protests and a kind of occupation by demonstrators. Organizers who had been active at the site have remained adamant they had no connection to the gunmen who were wandering the street that night.

A 19-year-old, Julian Conley, faces a murder charge in Turner's death. He was last denied bond at a hearing in July.