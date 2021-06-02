Former Fulton County chairman says he will run for Secretary of State

Dr. John Eaves served as Fulton County Chairman for 11 years.

ATLANTA — A former Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman announced his candidacy for Georgia's Secretary of State on Wednesday.

Dr. John Eaves, a Democrat, served as Fulton County Chairman for 11 years. During that time, he worked with Grady Hospital.

In a press release, the former chairman said he wants to "encourage greater voter access and election integrity."

"Georgia has been a battleground for partisan bickering surrounding voter access and claims of fraud," Eaves said. "I am prepared to fight to make our state a model of democracy, where we honor everyone's right to vote..."

Eaves said he grew up in the south and was among the first to integrate into public schools. He attended Morehouse College during his undergraduate years. Now, he is a senior instructor at Spelman College, according to his LinkedIn page.

Some of his previous community efforts noted in his release include: mentoring young Black boys within APS amid the 1980s Murdered and Missing Children Crisis, registering people to vote when his uncle Reginald Eaves ran for Mayor of Atlanta in 1981, directing funding to homeless shelters, and organizing a "My Brother's Keeper" initiative for boys of color.

Eaves join a number of other candidates who announced their bid for Georgia's top elections official.

Democratic state House member Bee Nguyen is also running for Georgia secretary of state. Nguyen has represented a DeKalb County district in the House since 2017. The 39-year-old Nguyen is also a vice-chair of the state Democratic party.

Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger is being challenged by Republican candidates, Congressman Jody Hice and Former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, who say he didn’t do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.