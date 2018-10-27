ATLANTA -- After a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, patrols have been stepped up around synagogues in the Atlanta area, according to police.

"The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred in Pittsburgh," said Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown in an email to 11Alive News. "Zone 5 officers are providing additional patrols at Atlanta Synagogues. At this time we have not received or been made aware of any threats."

The FBI says they are also aware of the ongoing situation, but are not aware of any threat in the metro Atlanta area.

"We're aware of the situation but at this time there is no indication of a specific threat here. Of course, we would ask the public if they see something suspicious indicating a threat of any kind, we urge them to report it to law enforcement authorities," said Kevin Rowson of the FBI's Atlanta office.

The only visible change to security outside The Temple in midtown Atlanta are the presence of additional police cars along Peachtree Street.

At least eight people were reported killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill community Saturday morning.

At least three law enforcement officers were shot during the incident.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement following the shooting.

