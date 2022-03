It appears to be at Seek Studios, according to social media posts.

ATLANTA — Fire crews worked a large fire at a building off Pharr Road in Buckhead Monday morning.

They said around 8:30 a.m. that "all hands working" the scene along the 300 block of Pharr Road.

According to social media posts, the fire appears to be at Seek Studios. It's website describes itself as a "private hospitality suite, shopping experience and venue space."

A fire official said it damaged two units and there were no injuries.