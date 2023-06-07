Driverless cars coming to parts of Cobb County

The self-driving shuttle will connect passengers to nine key destinations in Cumberland, such as The Battery Atlanta, Truist Park and Cumberland Mall.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting in July, a self-driving shuttle system will be a transportation option in some regions of metro Atlanta as the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) launches a new transportation project.

"We are always looking at innovative projects to help people move around the district," Executive Director at Cumberland CID Kim Menefee explained. "One of the major mobility projects we're working on right now is called the Cumberland Sweep."

The Cumberland Sweep is a three-mile, multi-mobile path designed to connect all major locations within the Cumberland area. The path will include a walking, cycling trail and the autonomous self-driving shuttle system.

The multi-mobile path will connect passengers to nine key destinations in Cumberland, such as The Battery Atlanta, Truist Park and Cumberland Mall.

The shuttle system is an eight-month pilot program, which is part of the Sweep project. It's meant to transport passengers short distances and will launch in late July, Menefee added.

The shuttles will have two routes: one route will be located on the I-285 pedestrian bridge connecting Cobb Galleria Center to The Battery and the other will offer transportation within the Galleria Office Park.

Members of the community who use the routes during the pilot period will be surveyed, Menefee pointed out. She said the shuttles are a way for the city to learn.

"Our goal with the pilot is really to learn, learn as much as we can about autonomous technology-- to build awareness of the Cumberland Sweep project," she said.

The pilot program will include one 10-passenger shuttle. An ambassador from the district will ride with passengers when the shuttle is in use.

The shuttle schedule will be based on when the area's services are the busiest and will be posted on Cumberland CID's website closer to the launch date.

"We hope people will come out and help us test this technology and give us their feedback. We'll be learning and we hope they will as well," Menefee said.

At this time, Menefee added the first segment of the Cumberland Sweep is fully funded. Cumberland CID expects to begin construction on the three-mile path in 2026.