Semi-truck carrying liquid latex catches fire, blocks lanes on I-285

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck that caught fire while traveling northbound along I-285.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the truck was carrying 18 pallets of liquid latex when it became fully engulfed in flames while traveling on the interstate near Arthur Langford Parkway Monday night.

As of 10 p.m., three lanes were blocked off. Traffic was moving slowly through one lane.

Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt or when the scene would clear.

