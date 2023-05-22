Sen. Warnock pushes for insulin cap requirement

Warnock met with local medical leaders and insulin users as major drugmakers drop insulin costs.

ATLANTA — Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock met with a group of medical leaders in Atlanta Tuesday, as he continues to push a new affordable insulin act that would cap the cost of medicine for all users including the uninsured.

The senator toured Southside Medical before sitting down for a roundtable where he discussed the Affordable Insulin Now Act that he introduced just two months ago. The legislation would cap the price of insulin for all patients to $35 for a 30-day supply.

The senator's legislation push comes as several major drug companies have announced they will participate.

“I think what you’re seeing with the cost of insulin going down is the importance of having both public policy and private sector engagement," explained Warnock.

In the fall, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, which capped the cost of insulin for Medicare but left millions still paying high prices.

“This is non a bi-partisan issue, it’s a human issue. Not only is it the right thing to do – but it’s the smart thing to do," added Warnock.

Critics have argued that major drug companies are lowering costs due to the Medicaid rebate policy that will go into effect next year coupled with inflation.

The senator says this change has been years in the making.

"I'm not about to give up on this fight, quite frankly it’s a political fight from a decade ago," he said.