HBCU alumnus Sen. Raphael Warnock calls threats against more than a dozen HBCU campuses 'painful to see'

On Tuesday, Spelman College was one of more than a dozen HBCUs that received bomb threats. The threat against Spelman was the second in under a month.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the past two days nearly 20 historically Black colleges and universities nationwide have received bomb threats, including three in Georgia. The threats were made as Black History Month begins, leading to questions about the threats and motive behind them.

At Spelman College Tuesday, classes continued as normal after campus officials told 11Alive a bomb threat was received around 3 a.m. According to a spokesperson for the college Atlanta Police and the GBI searched the campus, but found no devices. Students though headed to class with a sense of worry.

"Really concerned actually, said student Gabrielle Neal. "I don't really want to go to class today, I would rather do it online."

"Pretty sure Howard received one yesterday, nothing happened but at the same time it is very concerning because why are we receiving bomb threats? For what? We are just students trying to go get our education," student Camille Simmons said.

On Monday, at least a half dozen HBCU campuses received bomb threats. The schools threatened were Albany State University in South Georgia, Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University.

During a press briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "These are certainly disturbing, and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners including federal law enforcement leadership on this."

Then Tuesday more than a dozen HBCU campuses including Spelman and Fort Valley State in Georgia received new bomb threats.

Tuesday afternoon, Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote in an update online, "These threats are despicable. They are designed to make us feel fearful and vulnerable."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who graduated from Morehouse University - an HBCU, wrote 11Alive Tuesday.

"These recent threats are terrifying for Georgians. As an HBCU graduate and voice for our state in the U.S. Senate, I'm pushing federal law enforcement agencies to prioritize their investigations into these crimes, and connecting with the Presidents of our Georgia HBCUs to make sure they're getting all they need from the federal government during this scary time." Sen. Warnock said. "It is painful to see, particularly on the first day of Black History Month, our Historically Black College and University students being terrorized by threats of violence. I will not stop until these hateful threats are fully investigated and Georgians at our HBCUs feel safe.”

An FBI spokesperson also released a statement to 11Alive.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats." They said. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately. "

“As we celebrate the first day of Black History Month, there are again those with hate in their heart who seek to sow hatred and division." Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, a graduate of Virginia State University - an HBCU, wrote in a statement. "Students across the country are at these HBCUs to work hard and create opportunities for themselves. As a proud HBCU graduate, my thoughts are with all those dealing with these threats of violence. No student should ever have to live or learn in fear.”

No specifics of the bomb threats made against HBCUs or any individuals responsible have been released by law enforcement.

Campbell in her update also wrote a statement.

"As president, I have reached out personally to our Mayor (Andre Dickens) this morning to request additional law enforcement support and he has arranged for the Atlanta Police Department to conduct additional patrols around the AUCC." She said. "We will continue to stay in close communication with local and federal law enforcement to ensure the safety of our campus."