GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The final defendant accused in a massive meth lab explosion that killed three children 9 years ago has learned his fate.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, Mariano Sandoval was sentenced to 50 years with 30 years to be served in custody.

Officials said he pleaded guilty to felony murder counts, trafficking in meth, manufacturing meth, and the presence of children during the manufacture of methamphetamine.

In Feb. 2011, a fire broke out at a home on Spring Mill Drive in Lilburn. Authorities responded to the scene where three children were trapped upstairs. Unfortunately, they died from their injuries. Two of the children were 3 years old; the other victim was a 1-year-old.

Authorities said there were large quantities of meth at the home and large sums of money.

The children's mother, Neibi Brito, and Joseph Perez, a man who was there when the flames broke out, were charged with their role in the fire and sentenced in 2015.

The third person who left the scene under the guise of going to get a ladder to try to rescue the children was eventually identified as Sandoval. Officials said he also lived there and was in a relationship Brito. Sandoval was indicted in 2019 and extradited from California.

The district attorney's office also said Sandoval received a fine for $1.3 million.

