Serious wreck on busy DeKalb County road leaves 2 entrapped, 1 critically injured: fire officials

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are currently entrapped and one person is critically injured after a serious two-vehicle car wreck on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday night, fire officials said.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials are on scene at 4451 Lawrenceville Highway where the wreck happened.

There were six people total involved in the crash, fire officials said. Two of those people are entrapped and one person is critical, according to DeKalb Fire.

