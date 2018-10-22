CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A former Woodstock High School chorus teacher is accused of numerous "serious" charges, including sexual assault, according to the school district.

Cherokee County School District spokesperson Barbara Jacoby said that charges were filed against Ryan McKendrick. Those charges include sexual assault by a teacher, sexual battery against a minor, distribution of obscene materials and tampering with evidence, according to a letter sent home to parents.

McKendrick began teaching at the school on July 30, 2007, Jacoby said. He resigned on Oct. 15 and was arrested on Oct. 20.

“The Cherokee County School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously," Jacoby said in a statement. "After conducting an immediate investigation into allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, our CCSD School Police Department filed charges against the former teacher. We want all students, parents and staff to know that inappropriate behavior by staff toward students will not be tolerated."

According to his employee application, McKendrick graduated from Furman University in 2005 and was working towards a master's degree from from Georgia State University at the time he applied in 2007.

