Services announced for Atlanta business and civic leader Thomas 'Tommy' Dortch Jr.

ATLANTA — The details have been released for the services of Atlanta business and civic leader Thomas "Tommy" Dortch Jr., who passed away last week at 72.

According to a release, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest. The release notes that doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Dortch was the former chairman of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. He was also a successful businessman including at his consulting firm TWD, Inc.

Among Dortch's extensive accomplishments, he also invested in Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities – including Clark Atlanta University.

Rep. Nikema Williams recognized Dortch on the U.S. House floor – introducing legislation and advocating for him to receive a Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions, which have made an impact across the country. Dortch founded the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame and led the foundation to award over $1 million in grants and scholarships to students, which helped expose more than half a million students to college opportunities, Rep. Williams said.

"Tommy devoted his life to mentoring Black boys and girls, supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities, advocating for Black political empowerment, building institutions in support of the movement to increase economic mobility and access to greater opportunities for all, and so much more," a statement from the NCBCP said in part.