Serving the needy during this season of thanksgiving

Despite the challenges wrought by the pandemic, many are still finding time to give to the needy during this season set aside to give thanks.

ATLANTA — The city of East Point is among several organizations giving away food and other supplies for needy families this weekend in advance of the Thanksgiving season.

City officials say they will be giving away 700 turkeys, 400 fresh produce gift cards valued at $25 each, and more than 700 masks and hand sanitizers to East Point residents at the safe and socially distant drive-thru event.

To receive the items, participants will have to be East Point residents and have identification to prove their residency, officials said. One turkey will be given to each household, along with meal bags to include vegetables.

Caring for Others

The international human services organization Caring for Others is hosting its 20th annual Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

This year, the organization says they are expanding the event in order to reflect the current environment and needs of the community.

The annual "Community Harvest Food Distribution" event is now called "Comfort & Care," and is a drive-thru event, which they said will feature distribution of fresh turkeys, produce, and new comforters and linens.

This year, organizers said they plan to serve about 1,200 families, that have registered in advance for the event.

The Caring for Others event is taking place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at their headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Road in Atlanta.

dReam Center Church

On Sunday morning, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., DeKalb County 7th District Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will be partnering with Pastor William Murphy of dReam Center Church of Atlanta to provide food boxes for DeKalb County families.

The food boxes will include a pre-cooked and vacuum-sealed turkey, along with eggs, milk and assorted fruit and vegetables.

Participants will need to register by texting dRCares to 71441.