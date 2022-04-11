Body of missing Athens man found in North Oconee River

Seth Stephen Evans was reported last seen on March 29.

ATHENS, Ga. — A body of a missing Athens man was found in the North Oconee River on Monday, according to a release from police.

Seth Stephen Evans, 27, was last seen at a local home improvement store in Athens on March 29, police said.

After responding to a missing person call at a residence in the 600 block of University Circle, police said a witness at the home told officers they received a text from Evans on Tuesday night. But, Evans' employer indicated to authorities that the 27-year-old did not show up for work earlier that day.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said they worked with Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team to recover the body from the river.

The family of Evans has been notified, said police, adding they're continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

