Settlement reached in lawsuit over South Fulton County Jail conditions

ATLANTA — A settlement has been reached after women with mental health issues said they were living in poor conditions at the South Fulton Jail. Attorneys filed the lawsuit three years ago.

A lawsuit filed in April of 2019 alleged there was urine and toilet water on the floor of cells, and sandwiches made with moldy meat. They were also subject to prolonged solitary confinement, according to the Associated Press.

The settlement states the county will have to pay $1.2 million in legal fees and costs to the attorneys in the case. U.S. District Judge William "Billy" Ray previously required the South Fulton Jail to have one hour of recreation time and two hours of free time each day.

According to the settlement agreement, the jail must now let inmates spend at least four hours a day, five days a week, outside of their cells. They must also have access to therapeutic activities, drinking water, books and toiletries. Additionally, the correctional staff is now required to get special training, according to the settlement.

The Southern Center for Human Rights tweeted that the settlement "will make important changes." However, "litigation is not the solution to the issues at the South Fulton Jail."

"To avoid needless suffering, we must combat our impulse to charge and jail the mentally ill," SCHR Deputy Director Atteeyah Hollie said.