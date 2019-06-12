DUNWOODY, Ga. — The earlier lockdown for several schools in the Dunwoody area has been lifted, according to authorities.

The patient that law enforcement was searching for has been safely located and is now in police custody, according to Dunwoody Police.

The lockdown for the schools involved -- Vanderlyn Elementary School, Dunwoody High School, Dunwoody Elementary School, Peachtree Charter Middle School, and Chestnut Elementary Charter School -- has been lifted.

DeKalb County School Police and Dunwoody Police had placed those schools under a Level One lockdown Friday afternoon after a patient with a history of making threats had left Peachford Hospital, a mental health facility in Dunwoody, without being properly discharged.

Police said the patient had been admitted several days ago, following threats to shoot up schools.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting