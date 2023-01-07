'Outrageous and completely inexcusable' | Gov. Kemp reacts after motorcycles destroyed at APD training facility

Gov. Kemp released a statement on social media Saturday afternoon blasting those responsible for the damage.

ATLANTA — Multiple motorcycles stationed inside the parking deck of the old Atlanta Police training facility were set on fire and destroyed in the early morning hours Saturday, fire officials said.

Atlanta Fire officials said someone or a group of people set the motorcycles on fire just after 2 a.m. They were parked inside the garage of the APD Training Academy in the 100 block of Southside Industrial Parkway.

Neither Atlanta Police or Atlanta Fire Rescue officials would confirm with 11Alive if the motorcycles were Atlanta Police motorcycles.

Fire officials said "incendiary devices" were found in the area as well, but they did not say whether those devices were actually used in the destruction of the motorcycles.

Gov. Kemp released a statement on social media Saturday afternoon blasting those responsible for the damage, calling the behavior "tactics of organized criminals" rather than protesters, and that they would work diligently to find the suspects and bring them to justice.

No one was hurt in the fire, but authorities said they are still searching for those responsible and a motive behind it.

11Alive photojournalists saw MARTA Police and Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene investigating just hours after the first reports of damage.

No agency has confirmed if this is a random act or the act of a specific protest group.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.