Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for metro Atlanta counties | Live updates

According to the National Weather Service, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are an issue.

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are moving through parts of metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll below for live updates, weather alerts.

Live updates

4:05 p.m.: Morgan, Putnam, Hancock, and Greene counties are now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. Newton and Jasper's warnings have been extended until that time as well.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Putnam, Greene, Morgan, Newton, Jasper, Hancock until 8/15 4:30PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/2PTc8gbNZi #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/1xtRLtAnle — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) August 15, 2023

3:30 p.m.: A large tree toppled over onto Highway 29 in Grantville Tuesday afternoon.

11Alive viewer Shelby Jabaley shared the photo, showing the tree blocking the highway.

Coweta County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. Rain and gloomy weather are still impacting much of the area, according to local reports.

3:26 p.m.: Rockdale, Jasper and Newton counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Spalding, Butts and Clayton counties until 4 p.m. The warnings for Fayette and Henry County have been extended.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Henry, Spalding, Clayton, Fayette, Butts until 8/15 4:00PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/2PTc8gbNZi #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/6A0l4QsuxO — Nicole Hartford ⚡️ (@NHartfordWX) August 15, 2023

2:46 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Meriwether and Coweta County until 3:30 p.m.

2:36 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette, Henry, and Clayton County until 2:15 p.m.

Live Radar

