Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for metro Atlanta counties | Live updates

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are moving through parts of metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are an issue.
According to the National Weather Service, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are an issue.

Follow live updates below. You can also track weather as it moves in via your county's radar online here.
Scroll below for live updates, weather alerts.
Live updates
4:05 p.m.: Morgan, Putnam, Hancock, and Greene counties are now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. Newton and Jasper's warnings have been extended until that time as well.
3:30 p.m.: A large tree toppled over onto Highway 29 in Grantville Tuesday afternoon.
11Alive viewer Shelby Jabaley shared the photo, showing the tree blocking the highway.
Coweta County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. Rain and gloomy weather are still impacting much of the area, according to local reports.
3:26 p.m.: Rockdale, Jasper and Newton counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.
3:15 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Spalding, Butts and Clayton counties until 4 p.m. The warnings for Fayette and Henry County have been extended.
2:46 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Meriwether and Coweta County until 3:30 p.m.
2:36 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette, Henry, and Clayton County until 2:15 p.m.
Live Radar
