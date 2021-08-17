A look at the severe weather damage in Central Georgia.

Strong storms made their way through the Central Georgia region early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and possible tornadoes led to storm damage around the area.

Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum says damage to the boat section at the Academy Sports Distribution Center in Jeffersonville left eight boats scattered around near the road.

There was also damage to a Marathon Gas Station in Twiggs, an overturned tractor trailer at exit 24, and damage to a county well near Academy.

Twiggs and Wilkinson County Schools are also expect delays in bus routes, but as of 8 a.m., all school districts in Central Georgia are still open.